Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakroborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,151 shares of company stock worth $3,974,706 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after buying an additional 65,803 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

