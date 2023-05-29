ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ChampionX by 37.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,213 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,655 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 5,368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHX. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.0 %

CHX stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

