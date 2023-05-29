Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,524,454.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $9,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,159. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $513,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,524,454.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,532 shares of company stock worth $15,889,581 in the last ninety days. 23.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

