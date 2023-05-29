CI Investments Inc. Buys 199 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 471 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 1,452.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

THOR Industries Price Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $81.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.23. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.