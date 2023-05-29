CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,532 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken bought 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $247,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.5 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

