CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $72.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.09. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,904.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,978 shares of company stock worth $2,650,453 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

