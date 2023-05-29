CI Investments Inc. Has $27,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 974 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.