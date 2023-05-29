CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $75,829,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $23.32 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.96.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Several research firms have commented on UCBI. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

