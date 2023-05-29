CI Investments Inc. Purchases 469 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $39.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

