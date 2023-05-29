CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL opened at $47.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.24) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

