Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,452 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,066,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103,701 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $35.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $39.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,782 shares of company stock worth $9,677,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

