Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Clarivate Price Performance

CLVT opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Clarivate by 3.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,765,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after buying an additional 864,508 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 119,507 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Clarivate by 113.4% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

