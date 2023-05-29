Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,701,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,204,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,006.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 318,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after acquiring an additional 296,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,843,000 after purchasing an additional 286,197 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

