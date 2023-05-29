Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 486 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

