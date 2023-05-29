Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after acquiring an additional 625,083 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 49.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,102,000 after purchasing an additional 566,583 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $30,991,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 67.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after purchasing an additional 268,477 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1,551.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 197,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 185,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $57.12 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

