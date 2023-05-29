Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 17,178 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $51.74.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

