Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 217,905 CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 217,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

CONX Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CONXW opened at $0.16 on Monday. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16.

