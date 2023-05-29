Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $50.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $53.11.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
