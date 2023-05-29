Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,303,042,000 after acquiring an additional 60,794 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,817,000 after acquiring an additional 107,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.15.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $258.08 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

