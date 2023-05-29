Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,480 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRN. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Amarin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Stock Performance

AMRN stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $480.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.78. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amarin Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

