Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 535,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,480 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRN. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amarin by 67.6% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,255 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth $2,347,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Amarin by 70.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,020,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 836,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Amarin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 921,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 36,425 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Stock Performance

AMRN stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $480.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.78. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amarin Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

