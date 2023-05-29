Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.13 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

