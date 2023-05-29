Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 369,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70,916 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGSB opened at $50.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.43.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.