Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 369,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70,916 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
IGSB opened at $50.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.43.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.