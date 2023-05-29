Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,920,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after buying an additional 1,355,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after buying an additional 1,115,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,184,896 shares of company stock valued at $339,174,139 over the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.94. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

