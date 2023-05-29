Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,788,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $21,441,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 353,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MIRM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

MIRM opened at $26.13 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.76% and a negative net margin of 134.90%. The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

