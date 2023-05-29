Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.09. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $119,507.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $275,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sylvamo news, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $119,507.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Cleves bought 4,976 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $250,641.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,269.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

