Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,578,000 after buying an additional 760,934 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $176.53 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.