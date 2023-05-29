Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,718 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

