Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $640,000 Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,037 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 448,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

