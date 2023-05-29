Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 253,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after buying an additional 33,341 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Amdocs by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 763,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,446,000 after buying an additional 126,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $96.75 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

