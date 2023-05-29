Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $767,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $180.92 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

