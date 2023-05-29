Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $863,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,529 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

