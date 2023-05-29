Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $863,000 Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,529 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Bank of America cut their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

JD.com Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JD stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $68.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.