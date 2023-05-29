Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $180.92 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.24 and its 200 day moving average is $175.99.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.