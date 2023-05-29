Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $176.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.37.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

