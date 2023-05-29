Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $209,000 in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $74.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

