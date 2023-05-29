Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $407,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $68.22 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

