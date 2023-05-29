Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $447,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $176.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

