Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $770,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

