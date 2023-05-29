Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,791 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,108 shares of company stock valued at $30,127,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $283.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $390.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.22.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

