Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 694,508 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Electric by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,496,000 after buying an additional 853,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 919,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 435,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

GE stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.