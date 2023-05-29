Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,718 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

