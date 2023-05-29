Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 108,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $90.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $108.63. The stock has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

