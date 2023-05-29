Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after acquiring an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 49.5% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,102,000 after purchasing an additional 566,583 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $30,991,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,862,000 after buying an additional 268,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,551.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 197,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 185,908 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of THRM opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

