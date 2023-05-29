Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.34 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

