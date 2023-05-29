Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 17,925 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,023,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after buying an additional 3,328,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after buying an additional 276,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after buying an additional 2,247,100 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $30.41 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

