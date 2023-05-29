Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,561 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $176.15 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.99 and its 200-day moving average is $180.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

