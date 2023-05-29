Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AppLovin by 385.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

NYSE:APP opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.32, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,095,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,184,896 shares of company stock worth $339,174,139. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

