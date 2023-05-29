Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $260.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $252.18 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.