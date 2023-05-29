Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HSBC by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.95) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.64) to GBX 800 ($9.95) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.50) to GBX 671 ($8.35) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $729.60.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

